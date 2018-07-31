Jennifer Lopez and Her Dinero to Receive 2018 VMAs Video Vanguard Award

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DirecTV

Just when you thought J.Lo was coming to reclaim her title as rom-com queen, she’ll once again prove why she’s the ultimate multi-hyphenate threat. MTV has announced that Jennifer Lopez will be the recipient of the 2018 VMA Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the show’s equivalent of a lifetime achievement. She’ll return to her old block — well, close, the show is held this year in Manhattan — and perform at the show for the first time since 2001, the year in which she added “I’m Real” (the remix, duh) to her list of iconic videos. Lopez is also up for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Video for her fantastically bougie “Dinero” video, because a queen’s work is never done. And if MTV is in need of someone to present her with the award, might we nominate Ben Affleck, co-star of her greatest video to date! The VMAs go down August 20 at Radio City Music Hall.