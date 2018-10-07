Jeremy Jordan Will Return to Broadway, Though Sadly Not Sing, in American Son

To complete Jeremy Jordan’s mysterious, Smash-adjacent tweet about a tune you can hum, Broadway here he comes. After spending three seasons on Supergirl, Jeremy Jordan is coming back to Broadway this fall in American Son, a play that will star Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale. Yes, this means he won’t be singing — sorry for your loss, watch a few YouTube videos to get through the mourning. The former Newsies star will play Officer Paul Larkin in the play, written by Christopher Demos-Brown, which centers on an interracial couple (Washington and Pasquale) trying to find their missing son in a Florida police station. It’ll start performances October 6 and open November 4 at the Booth Theatre.