Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

After being reported missing by his sister, Marisha Camp, police in Riverside, California say former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has been located. No information has been released regarding Camp’s whereabouts since his sister lost contact with him in mid-July, but the Riverside Police Department posted the following tweet about the matter.

Josiah “Jesse” Camp is no longer considered missing. He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified. No further information will be released. https://t.co/q5beRNnBbR — Officer Ryan Railsback (@RPD_PIO) July 24, 2018

Prior to locating him, Riverside police emphasized that they did not have reason to suspect “anything suspicious” around Camp’s disappearance.