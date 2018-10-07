If you just woke up out of a three year coma, congratulations and maybe spend some time with your friends and family before trying to catch up on Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with basically every single working late-night host (and, hey, probably more to come). On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC host denied the President’s South Carolina rally claim that “no talent,” “terrible” Kimmel had waited for Trump on Hollywood Boulevard, opened his car door and fawned over him like the sycophant of somebody’s dreams when the then-Celebrity Apprentice host visited his show. “That never happened,” Kimmel said. “It’s a funny thing. We all know, even the people who like the President know he makes things up, but still, it’s weird to hear him tell a lie that specifically involves you.”

Kimmel denies seeing or talking to Trump at all before he took the late-night stage for his interview, but, if we’re telling tales here, Kimmel has a real tall one about a bucket of chicken, Zach Braff, a single occupancy bathroom and the 45th President of the United States. It’s also completely made up, but hey, that’s apparently what we’re all doing in 2018.