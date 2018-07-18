Jimmy Kimmel Wants a Chimpanzee President Because Why Not

Today Donald Trump came back to American soil to tell us all to our faces that the bad stuff he said about us in front of his Russian friends was an accident. He just didn’t know that different words mean different things, you see. Talking with words, something that is a key element of his entire job, is difficult for the guy. This is the kind of apology that Jimmy Kimmel assumes was the brainchild of Melania, the person in his administration who hates him the most. It was also the straw that finally broke the camel’s back as far as Kimmel was concerned. The late night host finally declared during his monologue that he’d rather have a chimpanzee as president because at least then “there’d be somebody to eat the bugs out of Rudy Giuliani’s hair.” But since a President Bubbles is unfortunately not likely to happen soon, the comedian took the liberty of repurposing an old Sesame Street video for Trump to use the next time he forgets the difference between “would” and “wouldn’t.”