The new Doctor is in search of some friends. Jodie Whittaker, the first woman and 13th actor to play the Doctor in Doctor Who, wakes up in the Comic-Con trailer for the BBC franchise’s latest season, and starts to gather her new friends. They are Ryan Sinclair (Cole), Yasmin Khan (Gill), and Graham O’Brien (Walsh), all of whom seem a little daunted by the idea of traveling through space and time, but are doing their best to put on a brave front. Doctor Who will air on BBC America this fall.