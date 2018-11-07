Joe Walsh Joins Sarah Palin in the ‘I’ve Been Duped by Sacha Baron Cohen’ Club

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Sacha Baron Cohen is getting plenty of free press for his new comedy series premiering this weekend in the form of angry conservatives complaining online that they were duped by him and Showtime. Yesterday, Sarah Palin wrote a blog post claiming that Cohen disguised himself as a disabled veteran for an interview with her and calling Cohen’s humor “evil, exploitive, sick.” Now congressman turned radio host Joe Walsh has shared his own experience. Walsh says Cohen’s team flew him to D.C. and booked him a hotel room for a fake pro-Israel event that honored him with an award for his “Significant Contributions to the State of Israel.” Walsh made sure to include the #BoycottShowtime tag on his tweets recounting the experience:

I totally believe @SarahPalinUSA's account of the @SachaBaronCohen incident. Dressing up as a wounded veteran is absolutely stolen valor, his tactics are disguisting - I know cause I too was duped. Here is what happened...#BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I was invited to a pro-Israel dinner that honored defenders of Israel. The producers said they needed to film a pre-interview that would air as a part of Israel’s 70th birthday celebration. #BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

@SachaBaronCohen's cronies said that Tony Blair, Rupert Murdoch, Bono and Steven Spielberg had also been honored - I flew to D.C., producers booked me a hotel room, paid for by: Daniel Nuzzi #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/8upPN54Pne — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Side note to my story - I totally get @SachaBaronCohen's gig. He's a comedian, and he can be funny, but mocking a disabled veteran to spoof @SarahPalinUSA is a serious matter. I am just telling you what I encountered - it was much of the same she experienced. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

So - I was truly honored to be named as a pro-Israel voice in America. I participated in the interview after working with an Alexis Rothe from "https://t.co/T35TrMjGoD" and a "Alexis Sampietro," who was randomly CC'ed on an email thread. #BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I was rushed to the studio, production was a mess, I sat down and we started talking pro-Israel stuff, Israeli defense, and then out of left field the interviewer starts talking about how children should defend themselves against terrorist attacks. #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/kdwA0h9VyR — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I understand Israel handles security very differently than how America handles security - interviewer showed several articles involving children stopping terrorists - stuff like that. They had me read off a teleprompter - I stopped and questioned their direction. #boycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

And just like that producers rushed me out of the studio as an apparent fight broke out. Strangest interview of my life - don't think they spoofed me very much - but I did get this award, thanks @showtime. #boycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/yTZcxTww6O — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Only time will tell how many more conservatives will offer up spoilers before Who Is America? debuts on Showtime this Sunday at 10 p.m.