Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

White smoke has emerged from the chimney at HBO’s offices, which can only mean one thing: They have chosen a new pope. John Malkovich will star with Jude Law in the successor season of HBO and Sky’s The Young Pope, which is dubbed The New Pope. The producers haven’t said what role Malkovich might play in the new edition of Paolo Sorrentino’s show, or whether Law will still be playing the very conservative Lenny Belardo (spoilers, but he might not be alive). The New Pope will start shooting in November. What is important is that we just might get scenes where John Malkovich talks about cherry coke, which would really bring the artistic medium of television to a new high water mark.