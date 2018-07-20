John Mulaney Is Spider-Ham

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

John Mulaney is boyishly handsome, slender, and a little bit Spider-Mannish if you squint, which makes his just-announced participation in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse kind of charming. But there’s a twist! At Comic-Con just now, producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord just showed some winning footage from the upcoming animated movie, which casts Shameik Moore as the web-slinging Miles Morales and builds its plot around the collision of many alternate universes, each containing its own take on Spider-Man. That’s how Miles can rub shoulders with Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and, in the final moments of the footage we saw, three unique spins on Spidey: Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Penny Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and Spider-Ham, a short and squat Spider-Man parody who’ll be voiced by Mulaney. Yes, we’ve already got a ton of Spider-Man movies – including a live-action sequel with Tom Holland coming out next summer – but if you’re trying to justify one more, there are worse ways to do it than casting John Mulaney opposite Nicolas Cage.