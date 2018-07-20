This weekend is the infamous San Diego Comic Con, and Jimmy Kimmel, being the helpful guy he is, wanted to offer those cosplaying in the heat some tips on staying safe. And who better to ask for tips on safe, warm-weather cosplay than the people who cosplay all year round on Hollywood Boulevard? The interview with three such heroes gets derailed, of course, by the revelation that the Hulk is actually retired late night host Jon Stewart. Surprisingly, he hasn’t been doing well tip-wise, but hey, he’s not in it for the money, he’s in it for that sweet Hulk-a-copter.