Julianna Margulies To Star In The Hot Zone Series About Ebola Outbreak

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC

If you’re one of those people who grew up terrified you’d contract Ebola in a movie theater because you watched Outbreak, then news of National Geographic’s new series The Hot Zone should open up a lot of old trauma. Julianna Margulies has been cast to star in the miniseries adaptation of Richard Preston’s book of the same name. According to Deadline, she will play Dr. Nancy Jaax, a veterinarian who works with the military to stop an Ebola outbreak in the U.S. from turning catastrophic. So just when you thought being consumed by fear of nuclear war was enough to keep you occupied, now you can remember how scared you are of diseases that make you hemorrhage from everywhere and have the potential to explode into unstoppable pandemics.