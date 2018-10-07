Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

In case you were worried that Amy Adams playing a drunk, agoraphobic child psychologist in a twist on Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window wouldn’t be distressing enough, Julianne Moore might be moving in across the street to make things even more emotionally charged. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore is in talks to join Adams in The Woman in the Window as her neighbor across the street, who is the mother of a “mysterious young boy,” and oh man, the Fourth of July potluck on that block must be a barn burner! Window is an adaptation of the A.J. Finn novel of the same name about a shut-in woman (Adams) who thinks she witnesses a horrible crime in a nearby home, but no one will believe her. Furthering your interest, the movie will be directed by Joe Wright with a script from Tracy Letts.