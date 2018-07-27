Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, a new New Yorker report written by Ronan Farrow revealed allegations of sexual harassment against CBS CEO Les Moonves, spanning from the 1980s into the early 2000s. Six women say the network chairman forcibly touched or kissed them in the workplace, physically intimidated them and/or threatened their careers. After rejecting him, all allege their careers were negatively affected. Moonves issued a statement denying their claims that he had “misused” his “position,” while admitting that “there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances.” Said Moonves, “Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.” Now, Julie Chen, Moonves’s wife and host of Big Brother on CBS, has tweeted a statement of support for her husband.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” The Talk co-host tweeted on Friday. “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being.” Chen concluded, “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”