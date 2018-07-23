Just for Laughs Announces Its 2018 New Faces

The 2017 Just for Laughs festival is currently underway in Montreal, and today they revealed their annual list of up-and-coming comedians to highlight for their “New Faces” showcase. Like past years, the list includes categories for stand-up (New Faces of Comedy), sketch (New Faces: Characters), comedians without managers (New Faces: Unrepped), and last year’s new category for digital-content creators called “New Faces: Creators.” Check out the full list below, along with clips of each comedian:

New Faces of Comedy

Rosebud Baker

Emmy Blotnick

Joel Boyd

JC Currais

Rocky Dale Davis

Robert Dean

Kenny DeForest

Kellen Erskine

Jourdain Fisher

Simon Gibson

Mekki Leeper

Zach Noe Towers

Erica Rhodes

Paris Sashay

Usama Siddiquee

Daphinique Springs

Nina Tarr

Ron Taylor

Jordan Temple

Jeremiah Watkins

New Faces: Characters

Sheila Carrasco

Chloe Fineman

Katie Hartman

Michael Hartney

Andrew Leeds

Matt Richards

Becky Robinson

Sarah Shook

Sarah Smallwood Parsons

James III

New Faces: Unrepped

Leclerc Andre

Vincent Bryant

Katie Hannigan

Joe McMahon

Avery Moore

Dan Perlman

David Rodriguez

Amy Silverberg

Dusty Slay

Caitlin Weierhauser

Ashton Womack

New Faces: Creators

Abby Feldman

Anwar Jibawi

Sydney Marquez and Alan Wagner

Manon Mathews

Frankie Quiñones

Josh Ruben

Jason Bateman on Libraries A post shared by Josh Ruben (@joshrubensnaps) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

Molly Schreiber