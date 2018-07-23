Just for Laughs Announces Its 2018 New Faces

The 2017 Just for Laughs festival is currently underway in Montreal, and today they revealed their annual list of up-and-coming comedians to highlight for their “New Faces” showcase. Like past years, the list includes categories for stand-up (New Faces of Comedy), sketch (New Faces: Characters), comedians without managers (New Faces: Unrepped), and last year’s new category for digital-content creators called “New Faces: Creators.” Check out the full list below, along with clips of each comedian:
New Faces of Comedy
Rosebud Baker
Emmy Blotnick
Joel Boyd
JC Currais
Rocky Dale Davis
Robert Dean
Kenny DeForest
Kellen Erskine
Jourdain Fisher
Simon Gibson
Mekki Leeper
Zach Noe Towers
Erica Rhodes
Paris Sashay
Usama Siddiquee
Daphinique Springs
Nina Tarr
Ron Taylor
Jordan Temple
Jeremiah Watkins
New Faces: Characters
Sheila Carrasco
Chloe Fineman
Katie Hartman
Michael Hartney
Andrew Leeds
Matt Richards
Becky Robinson
Sarah Shook
Sarah Smallwood Parsons
James III
New Faces: Unrepped
Leclerc Andre
Vincent Bryant
Katie Hannigan
Joe McMahon
Avery Moore
Dan Perlman
David Rodriguez
Amy Silverberg
Dusty Slay
Caitlin Weierhauser
Ashton Womack
New Faces: Creators
Abby Feldman
Anwar Jibawi
Sydney Marquez and Alan Wagner
Manon Mathews
Frankie Quiñones
Josh Ruben
Molly Schreiber