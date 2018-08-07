Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Engaged

Photo: JACKSON LEE/GC Images

Sorry, Ariana and Pete. We’ve got a new young-and-in-love couple to gawk at … for now. TMZ reports that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged after several weeks of dating. A few eyewitnesses told the outlet that they saw Bieber propose to Baldwin at a Bahamas resort in front of “everyone” after a round of salsa dancing. The duo have dated on and off in the past, while Bieber was still involved with his most prominent ex, Selena Gomez. Baldwin, 21, is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, and dabbles in modeling, television presenting, and Instagram influencing. Bieber, 24, has been eschewing his music lately in favor of religious studies.

In fact, the duo attend the same Evangelist church, Hillsong, and love some good ole’ fashioned Sunday worship together. Amen!