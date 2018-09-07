Justin Bieber Is ‘Soooo in Love’ With Hailey Baldwin

Photo: Jawad Elatab/SplashNews.com

Well, it’s official: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, the couple that parties and prays together, are definitely engaged. On Monday evening, just one day after rumors of his proposal started to circulate, 24-year-old Bieber took to Instagram to post one hell of a sentimental post about his 21-year-old fiancé.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber starts off his caption, which is exceptionally long. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

He goes on to say call Baldwin “the love of my life,” which he doesn’t want to spend with any of his past blonde girlfriends. While Bieber and Baldwin only started seeing each other about a month ago, they’ve been circling around each other since 2009 — so, since they were 15 and 12, respectively.

He continues his caption with a declaration that with Baldwin, “everything seems to make sense,” which he thinks is great, because he’s very excited for his little brother and sister “to see another healthy stable marriage.”

And then, he gets religious: “Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!”

So the massive rock that Baldwin was spotted wearing this weekend is definitely the engagement ring, right?