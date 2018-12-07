In the new video for her song “High Horse,” Kacey Musgraves lives out a more realistic version of 1980’s 9 to 5. She fantasizes about lassoing her disgusting bosses, rather than plotting their demise. She blows off steam at the best karaoke night of all time, rather than trying to steal her boss’s corpse from the morgue after mistakingly thinking she fed him rat poison. (Everyone’s seen 9 to 5, right? It’s been out for a minute.) In the end, however, Musgraves gets to ride away on her white horse, because this is still her monochromatic disco country fantasy. She just does it knowing she has to get up in the morning and do it all again. Hey, someone’s gotta put oats on the table.

