Katharine McPhee and David Foster Are Engaged Now

Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Fade in on a girl … with a ring on her finger. Smash and Waitress star Katharine McPhee is engaged to David Foster. McPhee’s rep confirmed the engagement to TMZ. The pair have been dating since last year. The marriage will be McPhee’s second, and Foster’s fifth (he was previously been married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson, and Yolanda Hadid). Foster proposed during the couple’s vacation on the Italian island of Capri. McPhee was spotted “flaunting her rock to family and friends on FaceTime,” sources told TMZ. Now we will finally learn if McPhee will do all she can for the love of one man.