Katharine McPhee, 34, Is Already Defending Her David Foster, 68, Engagement

Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

As it might happen when you announce an engagement to someone exactly double your age, former Smash and current Waitress star Katharine McPhee has had to deal with a good deal of online chatter since David Foster proposed to her earlier this week. It’s his fifth marriage! She’s quite young! Etcetera! But the amount of fucks she gives? [Checks fingers.] Zero. For McPhee fired off a pointed Friday night tweet to defend her future husband, and she sure hopes you have more important things to think about in your lives. “Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me,” she wrote. “Thank you for coming to my TED talk.” The pleasure was ours.