In his first interview since dropping a collaborative album with Kanye West, Kid Cudi has opened up to Billboard about what his last few years have looked like. Though he retreated from the public eye to focus on his mental health — he entered rehab in 2016 for depression — he hasn’t been creatively stagnant. In addition to working on his and Kanye’s Kids See Ghosts album for the last year and a half (it wasn’t as last-minute as the other Wyoming projects, he insists), Cudi has quietly stepped back into the TV world. “I’ve been working on this TV show secretly for four years. I’m [in early development] on a pilot and getting it right,” he says, noting that Jordan Peele’s company Monkeypaw Productions is in talks to produce it. Cudi previously starred in HBO’s How to Make It in America and most recently served as bandleader on Comedy Bang! Bang! Cudi also confirms that Kids See Ghosts isn’t a one-off duo (unlike, say, Watch the Throne, sigh): “There are some songs that we didn’t use that I’m hopeful we can put out later. But the plan is to do more Kids See Ghosts albums.”