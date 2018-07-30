Kid Fury and Lena Waithe Teaming Up for HBO Comedy Series

The reign of Lena Waithe continues! Per Variety, Waithe will executive produce a new HBO comedy series from podcaster-comedian Kid Fury. The half-hour show is described as “a surreal dark comedy that follows Greg, a 20-something sarcastic gay black man navigating adulthood and responsibility in New York City while struggling to wrap his head around his undiagnosed clinical depression.” Kid Fury will write and co-executive produce the series, with Waithe executive producing.
Originally a viral YouTuber, Fury co-hosts the popular pop-culture podcast The Read. Waithe has been busy, of late: She signed a first-look deal with Showtime (which airs her show The Chi), executive produces the horror anthology series THEM, and her script Queen & Slim will star Daniel Kaluuya for Universal. Whew! Lena, pencil in time for some extremely Goop-y self-care please!