Kim Kardashian stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to talk at length about working with President Trump to get first-time non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence successfully commuted. While she was there, Kardashian, who is out here changing people’s lives, confirmed that husband Kanye West’s very vocal love of Trump is still going strong, though it’s not going particularly in-depth.

“He doesn’t necessarily agree with the policies. He likes [Trump’s] personality and how he made to be President when everybody really underestimated him,” said the extremely diplomatic Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of her husband’s fondness for POTUS. “He’s not political, so he doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on.” At the end of the day, however, the reality star clearly wants to keep the lines of communication with the White House open for potential future collaborations, i.e. getting other people out of prison. Concluded Kardashian, “I have nothing bad to say about the President.”