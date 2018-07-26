Charlie’s Angels Has Its Agents: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The rumors were true — well, at least part of the rumors were. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kristen Stewart has closed a deal to star in the rebooted Charlie’s Angels from director Elizabeth Banks, and her Angel cohort will include Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott. (Lupita Nyong’o was previously also on the wish list to star alongside Stewart, but clearly, that has not materialized.) In the new movie, the Townsend Agency is now an international security and intelligence firm “that has teams around the planet” (franchising opportunities, anyone?) and the Stewart-Scott-Balinska trio is one of many. It was also announced today that Banks will fill the role of Charlie’s in-person surrogate, Bosley. Maybe Lupita can still play the villain? Please?