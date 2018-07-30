What’s Leaving HBO: August 2018

Photo: Focus World

This Month’s Highlights

Leaving August 31

If you want John Wick, but in the Wild West: In a Valley of Violence

One of the joys of a movie like John Wick catching us all by surprise was the purity of its premise: a retired assassin, picked on by some ignorant fools, out to avenge his dead dog. Like John Wick, In a Valley of Violence takes a man who’s just trying to mind his own business — this time it’s Paul, played by Ethan Hawke — but sets him in the Wild West. Written and directed by Ti West, a filmmaker mostly known for lean, mean horror films of the sort made famous by Blumhouse, In a Valley of Violence is a broad homage to Westerns from a guy who clearly loves them and also can’t help making fun of them a bit. Leaving August 31.

Leaving August 31

In case you’ve forgotten how fun the Muppets are: The Great Muppet Caper

The Great Muppet Caper has, in my opinion, one of the best Muppets gags of all time: casting Kermit and Fozzie Bear as twins, and no one being able to tell the difference between them, unless Fozzie takes off his hat. It’s not the best joke in the movie by a mile, but it’s a disarmingly silly riff breezily deployed by some of the most winning and charming puppet characters ever made, in a movie that pretty much does it all. As investigative reporters, Fozzie and Kermit are sent to look into a jewel heist, only to find themselves wrapped up in a sprawling mystery that takes them all over London. The only Muppets film directed by Jim Henson, The Great Muppet Caper is a delight, the perfect movie to cheer you up on a rainy day or make you feel better when you’re stuck home sick. Leaving August 31.

