What’s Leaving Netflix: August 2018

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix’s library. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, including our top picks from last month and updates on what’s new on Netflix this month, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub.

This Month’s Highlights

Leaving August 6

For the self-help obsessives in your life: Welcome to Me

A scorching satire about the corrosive power of media on the psyche, Shira Piven’s 2014 black comedy deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as The Truman Show and Sunset Boulevard. That’s thanks to Kristen Wiig’s career-best performance as Alice, an Oprah obsessive with mental illness who wins the lottery and decides to spend her fortune on her very own Oprah: a TV show that’s just a shrine to her dangerously unstable ego. There are no wacky high jinks here, only laughs that catch in your throat like insects. Leaving August 6.

Leaving August 16

For a heartfelt queer drama: Pariah

Last year’s Mudbound cemented Dee Rees’s status as a writer-director with a real gift for drawing out hard-earned emotion in both her performers and her audience. Revisit her first feature-length directorial effort, a compassionate coming-of-age movie about a young black teenager discovering her sexuality. Lead actress Adepero Oduye burns up the screen with her incredible command of body language, and the heartbreaking ending will resonate with you for a long time. Leaving August 16.

Leaving August 1

For a gut-busting parody: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

If you’re anything like Dewey Cox, you need to stop and think about your entire life before you start watching a movie. No spoof in the modern era has gotten closer to outlasting the genre it’s mocking than Jake Kasdan’s send-up of musical biopics, which boasts a Mel Brooks–like quality to its absurd details. The premise, if you didn’t already know: John C. Reilly’s dead ringer for Johnny Cash spirals through a series of harder and harder drugs on the road to his recovery. It’s a delectable rock-movie parody that checks off every cliché in the book, and it includes the key ingredient to any musical, parody or no: some killer songs. Leaving August 1.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Leaving Netflix: TV Shows

Leaving August 1

• Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

• The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Leaving August 16

• The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

• Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

• Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

• Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

• Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

• Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Leaving Netflix: Movies

Leaving August 1

• 3000 Miles to Graceland

• Adventures in Babysitting

• Can’t Buy Me Love

• Finding Dory

• Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

• Reasonable Doubt

• Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Leaving August 2

• 10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Leaving August 5

• 13 Assassins

Leaving August 6

• Welcome to Me

Leaving August 10

• St. Vincent

Leaving August 12

• For a Good Time, Call …

Leaving August 13

• Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

Leaving August 16

• The 40-Year-Old Virgin

• Being Flynn

• Enter the Battlefield

• Pariah

• Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Leaving August 23

• Sausage Party

Leaving August 25

• The Road

