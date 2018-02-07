Leaving Showtime: July 2018

Photo: Sundance Selects/IFC Films

This Month’s Highlights

Leaving July 31

If you saw Hereditary and still need a fix: The Babadook

This summer’s art-house horror craze Hereditary has a lot of similarities to the 2014 hit The Babadook, and the former’s success makes for a good opportunity to revisit the latter—or even better, watch it for the first time. Like Hereditary, The Babadook is about a grieving women confronting trauma, a horror movie that heavily relies on dread more than outright scares for much of its run time. Unlike Hereditary, there’s a much clearer threat at play, and this results in a higher ratio of jump scares overall. The Babadook is an artfully constructed, rich film about a mother struggling with parenthood and guilt, in a world where that guilt might just manifest as a real-life boogeyman. Leaving July 31.

Leaving July 31

For anyone hyped for Creed II: The Land

If there is a downside to the Creed sequel, which got its first trailer this month, it’s the lack of director Ryan Coogler. All is not lost though, as you can see for yourself in Creed II director Steven Caple Jr.’s 2016 debut film, The Land. The film, centered on Cleveland kids caught between the twilight of their youth and a life of crime, isn’t always as deftly told as it is presented, but the writer-director’s gifts — a clarity, sense of place, and some gorgeous imagery — are on full display. Leaving July 31.

Full List

Noteworthy titles in bold.

Leaving July 6

• Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Leaving July 9

• The Great Debaters

Leaving July 10

• Away From Her

Leaving July 18

• Inside Man

Leaving July 24

• Mission to Mars

Leaving July 25

• Play It to the Bone

• Terminal Velocity

• Unbreakable

Leaving July 27

• The Gunman

Leaving July 31

• A.R.C.H.I.E.

• All-Stars

• The Babadook

• Bad Ass 3: Bad Asses on the Bayou

• Body

• Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

• Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie

• Daddy Day Care

• The Darkest Hour

• Death Do Us Part

• Delta Farce

• Extraterrestrial

• The Free World

• The Hills Have Eyes

• I Am David

﻿• In & Out

• Jane Wants a Boyfriend

• Jenny’s Wedding

• Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

• The Land

• Max Steel

• Pride

• S.W.A.T.: Firefight

• Sister

• Steel Magnolias

• Touchback

• The Whole Nine Yards

