Who Do You Think Leo DiCaprio Looks Like With His New Tarantino-Movie Sideburns?

Did you think Quentin Tarantino would make a movie set in 1969 without giving his leads outrageous wigs? We’re still a year out from its release, but Tarantino’s period drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has given us yet another blessing: Leonardo DiCaprio’s sideburns! DiCaprio was spotted grabbing lunch on set Thursday, still donning what we hope is a hairpiece. (Long live Leo’s Revenant man-bun — you’ll live on forever in our hearts!) What do these sideburns look like to you? Micky Dolenz from the Monkees? Zac Efron in High School Musical? Or, if you squint a little, Jack Black? It’s an … interesting look, to say the least, but Rihanna did say this summer’s vibe is “more is more,” after all!

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — ostensibly now a movie about sweater sets and sideburns — DiCaprio plays former TV-Western star Rick Dalton, who lives next door to Sharon Tate. Brad Pitt plays Rick’s longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Tarantino recently announced that the the movie has jumped from its August 9, 2019, release date (the 50th anniversary of Tate’s murder), to a much more appropriate July 26, 2019, a date without any historical significance whatsoever.