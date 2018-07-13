Listen to Ariana Grande’s New Song ‘God is a woman’

Photo: Twitter/@ArianaGrande

When all is said and done, Ariana Grande has a very strong, very late entry to the 2018 song of the summer race, and she had to get it out as soon as she possibly could. Initially teased for next week, Grande dropped her new single “God is a woman’ late Thursday night. Which means, like the song explains, you’ll probably feel it after midnight, specifically right now, whenever it is that you are reading this. “God is a woman,” off Grande’s forthcoming album Sweetener, is now available for you to listen to on repeat on all the usual streaming suspects.