Little Italy Trailer: Mamma Mia! That’s a Pizza Rom-Com!

Oh, so Netflix’s Set It Up has you yearning for a rom-com renaissance. Well, it’s here, bambino, as evidenced by the arrival of Little Italy. Starring the exceedingly Italian Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen, the movie follows the story of a man and woman who fall in love despite that age-old hurdle: their father’s competing pizza businesses. And if you thought for one second this movie wouldn’t include what appears to be a public pizza bakeoff between the pair of love birds, you neither truly want nor deserve the full, authentic rom-comaissance that’s bubbling up like so much delicious mozzarella before you. Also, Hayden Christensen delivers pizza up a ladder. Costarring Jane Seymour, Alyssa Milano, Danny Aiello and the excellent Andrea Martin in full My Big Fat Greek Wedding-mode, Little Italy debuts on August 24.