Looks Like Gina Rodriguez Got Engaged to Joe LoCicero

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Being on Jane the Virgin, Gina Rodriguez knows a thing or two about surprise twists, so here’s a nice one: She’s engaged. Or at least she seems to be. Rodriguez posted an Instagram of herself today, celebrating both her birthday and the big shiny ring she happens to be wearing on her left hand (to be clear, in the photo that’s just the disposable camera app creating a fake timestamp, Rodriguez was born July 30, 1984). Her boyfriend turned possible fiancé Joe LoCicero also shared his own photo of the ring. He’s also an actor who has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies, but he’s best known for his work on Jane, which includes playing the show’s Don Quixote Stripper. Which is appropriate, since, from a certain standpoint, getting engaged to Gina Rodriguez really is dreaming the impossible dream.