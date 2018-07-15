Lost Stanley Kubrick Screenplay Has the Courtesy to Show Itself After 60 Years

Photo: Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

It was a real non-spacey odyssey to get it, but let’s not hark upon the past, shall we? A script co-written by Stanley Kubrick has been discovered after 60 years of MIA status, reports The Guardian. The script, titled Burning Secret and written with novelist Calder Willingham in 1956, served as an adaptation of the 1913 novella by Viennese writer Stefan Zweig. It’s a bit of a reverse Lolita, with the main narrative described as the following: “adultery and passion set in a spa resort, a suave and predatory man befriends a 10-year-old boy, using him to seduce the child’s married mother.” There had been whispers in the Kubrickian community for decades that Burning Secret had been a legit project of the auteur, but only now has its existence been officially confirmed.

“We now have a copy and this proves that he had done a full screenplay,” Nathan Abrams, a Kubrick scholar who found the screenplay, told The Guardian. “It’s a full screenplay so could be completed by filmmakers today … I couldn’t believe it. It’s so exciting. It was believed to have been lost.” Directors, form an orderly queue!