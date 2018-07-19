M.I.A.’s documentary about her life and career has been mired in development hell since 2013, after its director Steve Loveridge leaked the trailer. The leak led to a rift between M.I.A. and Loveridge, with M.I.A later claiming it could take “another ten years” to put the doc out. At long last, MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. debuted at Sundance earlier this year and now has an official trailer chronicling M.I.A.’s ascent from Sri Lankan refugee (her family’s controversial ties to the Tamil Tigers will be addressed) to pop star. It features archival self-filmed footage, including personal webcam videos with her ex, Diplo. MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. will have a U.K. release on September 21, followed by its U.S. release on September 28.