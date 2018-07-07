What’s Maisie Williams Trying to Tell Us in Her Game of Thrones Send-Off Photo?

Jon and his beloved Ygritte are married. Daenerys is fucked up for life. And Arya is donning … some sweet, Pollock-esque white kicks. Interpret this as you will, Game of Thrones fans! Maisie Williams has officially become the last Westeros-dweller to finish filming her scenes for the HBO drama, and she posted a photo on Instagram to commemorate her final onscreen moment. A moment which, it seems, deals less with hugs and smooches and more with battles and ass kickings. “Goodbye Belfast. Boodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones,” she wrote. “What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come.” You’ll be missed, you tits and dragons show.

That said, if you want to speculate, fire away in the comments.