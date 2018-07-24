The Man Booker Long List Includes a Graphic Novel for the First Time

For the first time, a graphic novel is competing against the other works in contention for the Man Booker, the prestigious U.K. literary award. According to the judges, Nick Drnaso’s Sabrina, which illustrates the disappearance of a young girl and the news coverage that follows, “does just what good fiction should do,” and that “the changing shape of storytelling” meant the inclusion of a graphic novel would someday be inevitable. Sabrina will compete against the other selections for the £50,000 prize. Those are Belinda Bauer’s Snap, Anna Burns’s Milkman, Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black, Sophie Mackintosh’s The Water Cure, Donal Ryan’s From a Low and Quiet Sea, Guy Gunaratne’s In Our Mad and Furious City, Robin Robertson’s The Long Take, Daisy Johnson’s Everything Under, Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Richard Powers’s The Overstory, Rachel Kushner’s The Mars Room, and former winner Michael Ondaatje’s Warlight.