Mandy Moore Announces Her Glorious Return to Music

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

You’ve been missing her like some kind of good thing that you enjoy very much. Fries? In a new Instagram video, Mandy Moore teases her return to music with a teeny tiny bit of audio. ’“Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it,” the 47 Meters Down actress captioned the clip. “I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom. Also- this is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday… but still, it’s a start! 🎶” For those who were fans of Moore’s 1999 teen pop debut So Real (or any of her subsequent six albums), it’s good news. For those who weren’t, how do you do, fellow kids? Did you know the mom from This Is Us had several bops?