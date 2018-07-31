Marc Maron May Needlessly Interrupt Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Consider this his GLOW up. Per intel from Variety, Marc Maron is in talks to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro in Todd Phillips’s upcoming Joker movie. (Not to be confused with that other Joker movie starring Jared Leto. What a world we live in.) Should Maron join the “gritty” stand-alone film — which will serve as an origin story for the villain in his early years — he’ll play an agent working on De Niro’s talk show “who plays a part in booking Phoenix’s character, and eventually causing him to go mad and become the Clown Prince of Crime.” We hope he gets to keep the mustache.