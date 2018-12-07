The Glory of the Mary Queen of Scots Trailer Is Here

Wig! Forehead! Heavy powder! Saorise Ronan and Margot Robbie are coming for the Oscars the 2017 awards season denied them. Josie Rourke’s Mary Queen of Scots — scripted by Beau Willimon — is the battle of high cheekbones: Mary Stuart (Ronan) is attempting to usurp her cousin Elizabeth I (Robbie), and take her place as sovereign of England. According to my high-school world history textbook, Elizabeth I technically comes out the victor, but Miss Sir Shaw isn’t giving up this crown without a fight (and a few tense exchanges and maybe a war). See Mary Queen of Scots this December.

