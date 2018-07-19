Mayans M.C. Trailer: FX’s Spinoff Sons of Anarchy Drama

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. opens in a post–Jax Teller world: EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) is a prospect of the Mayans gang along the California-Mexico border. Newly released from state prison, Reyes must “carve out his new identity in a town where he once was the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.” At Vulture Festival in 2017, creator Kurt Sutter said fans can expect something more than “the Latino version of Sons.” Does Reyes really want “the club, the life, all of it?” as he’s asked in the trailer. We’ll see when Mayans M.C. premieres September 4.