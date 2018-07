Photo: TARA ZIEMBA/AFP/Getty Images

Meek Mill has only been out of jail since April, but he’s already ridden his dirt bike onto the Summer Jam stage and performed a new song during a shocking BET awards performance. Now, the rapper has release a brand new four song EP called Legends of the Summer featuring Miguel, Swizz Beatz, Jeremih, PnB Rock, and Jahlil Beats. Listen to the full EP below.