Megan Amram Gets an Emmy Nomination for An Emmy for Megan

Photo: Vimeo/Abso Lutely

Megan Amram can rest easy tonight knowing that her Emmy-deserving web series An Emmy for Megan just got one step closer to its goal. The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, and sure enough, Amram’s tireless campaign to earn a nomination — which included her web series as well as a “For Your Consideration” billboard in Los Angeles — paid off, with her snagging a nom in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category alongside aka Wyatt Cenac, Grey’s Anatomy: B Team, James Corden’s Next James Corden, and The Walking Dead: Red Machete. Amram shared her reaction to the big news on Twitter:

Nomination: Check. Next stop: an Emmy win.