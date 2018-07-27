Michelle Wolf Boils Down Every True-Crime Show: ‘The Husband Did It’

If there’s one thing that unites most of the glut of true-crime stories in popular culture now, it’s that they are all too long, and that usually the husband did it. The Break With Michelle Wolf has solved both those issues with a very short true-crime show where the husband definitely did it. In over half the killings of American women, the perpetrator is an intimate partner — and in this case, the husband is super creepy. Also, this show is going to stretch out everything for way too long, because documentaries love to turn gore into entertainment, and people also love to watch them.