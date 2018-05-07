As the saying that Donald Trump and the NRA are fond of using goes, “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” But when you’re at work, how exactly do you go about being the good guy with a gun who stops the bad guy with a gun? Thankfully, this new clip from The Break With Michelle Wolf (featuring John Lutz as the heroic Good Guy) provides a handy step-by-step guide in the form of a workplace orientation video. It’s quite comprehensive, covering everything from how to kill multiple shooters (“Simply fire your gun with goodness in your heart and the bullets will hit only the bad guys!”) to the post-shooting press tour (“Hold out for Vanity Fair. Vanity Fair is a must!”) to the award-winning Christopher Nolan film adaptation of the whole thing. “Turns out it was a good idea to have that gun on you, despite what everyone had been telling you for years!” Wolf says early in the clip. “Now relax and enjoy compliments on how well you handled your firearm!”