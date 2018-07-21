ICE Is Isis and Isis Is ICE for Michelle Wolf’s Recruitment Video

If you’re in the market for a job that takes down notorious crime gangs that are infesting America, even though you haven’t actually seen any but heard about them, Kirstjen Nielsen might have the perfect gig for you. Rejoice, as ICE is hiring! And proudly taking “regular police,” TCA, and neighborhood watch rejects since 2003! “As an equal-opportunity employer, we accept all levels of experience and education, from low to very low, and actively welcome those with diagnosed anger issues,” Michelle Wolf’s Nielson helpfully explains. “Take it from me, no organization is better than ICE is.” Weird how combining the words “ICE is” sounds just like a certain terrorist organization. We guess that’s just a wild coincidence.