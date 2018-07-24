Mid90s Trailer: Jonah Hill’s Skateboarding Coming-of-Age Directorial Debut

Jonah Hill — the earnest king of Instagram and older brother of light of our lives Beanie Feldstein — wrote a movie about youth, skateboarding, and older brothers, and that movie is called Mid90s. Stevie (Sunny Suljic, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) is a 13-year-old living in 1990s Los Angeles who makes new friends with teens who hang around a skate shop. These are the long, lethargic days of youth, and Stevie is young enough to feel astonished by something as simple as riding in a car not being driven by someone’s parents. His older brother (Lucas Hedges, who is coming for that Oscar!) looks to be a confused, but ultimately loving, bully. Mid90s, written and directed by Hill, has a vibe that’s very Kids-adjacent. See it in theaters October 19.

