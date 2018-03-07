Photo: NB/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Last week it was reported that Nicholas Hoult, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell were all in the final running for the coveted role of Goose’s son in Top Gun 2, a character that will feature heavily opposite Tom Cruise, who is reprising his role as Maverick. Today, Variety reports that a winner has emerged from the last round of screen tests, and Teller will star as Maverick’s new protege. Hoult has an intermittently active Twitter account, but has not yet responded to the news. Powell, on the other hand, is publicly grieving.

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

While Teller is publicly gloating, which just feels like such an appropriate hot shot rookie move.

I feel the need... https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

The sequel will reportedly be set “in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters, and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting,” which provides the perfect opening for Miles Teller to call Maverick a relic of another time in the most cocksure Miles Teller way before Maverick wipes the floor with him is various ways. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce Top Gun 2, just as he did the first one, and Val Kilmer will return as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Hopefully Cruise, who is known for being a stand up guy with his colleagues, can send Powell some nice autographed Cruise memoribilia to soften the blow.