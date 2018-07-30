MTV’s Royal World Will Be an Aristocratic Real World Spinoff

Photo: Eric Raptosh Photography/Blend Images/Getty Images/Blend Images

Cashing in on the royal fever undoubtedly brought forth by Meghan Markle and her wild family, MTV announced a new reality series called The Royal World to quench our thirst. Per Variety, the show will document “the exclusive, unfiltered lives of young royals and aristocrats,” and will likely feature nobility scattered around the continent. Plus, the series will “step inside the cast’s lavish family homes, and have access to their elite circles.” Which of the counts will get into a screaming match about polo mallets first? Our money’s on a Desgoffe-und-Taxis! But we’ll see when Royal World premieres later this year.