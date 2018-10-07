Netflix to Feature 47 Comedians in an International Stand-up Series Next Year

Netflix has big stand-up plans for 2019. The streaming network announced today that it will debut a “stand-up comedy event series” sometime next year, which will feature half-hour sets from 47 comedians from different parts of the world. The specials will tape at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal later this month as well as São Paolo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin, and Amsterdam, resulting in specials that are in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German, and English. Here’s the lineup of comedians who will tape their sets at JFL:
United States
Chris D’Elia
Neal Brennan
Nicole Byer
Nick Swardson
United Kingdom
Nish Kumar
Joel Dommett
Mae Martin
Ellie Taylor
France
Shirley Souagnon
Jason Brokerss
Two additional comedians to be announced
Africa
Loyiso Gola
Loyiso Madinga
Tumi Morake
Riaad Moosa
Australia
Joel Creasey
Nazeem Hussain
New Zealand
Urzila Carlson
Cal Wilson
Canada
Adib Alkhalidey
François Bellefeuille
Ivan Decker
Louis-José Houde
Katherine Levac
Dave Merheje
Deanne Smith
K. Trevor Wilson
Middle East
Moayad Alnefaie
Adi Khalefa
Rawsan Hallak
Ibraheem Alkhairallah
The series, which is currently untitled, will release all the specials at once sometime in 2019, so get ready for the 2019 Netflix Stand-up Avalanche now.