Netflix to Feature 47 Comedians in an International Stand-up Series Next Year

Photo: Getty Images

Netflix has big stand-up plans for 2019. The streaming network announced today that it will debut a “stand-up comedy event series” sometime next year, which will feature half-hour sets from 47 comedians from different parts of the world. The specials will tape at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal later this month as well as São Paolo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin, and Amsterdam, resulting in specials that are in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German, and English. Here’s the lineup of comedians who will tape their sets at JFL:

United States Chris D’Elia Neal Brennan Nicole Byer Nick Swardson

United Kingdom Nish Kumar Joel Dommett Mae Martin Ellie Taylor

France Shirley Souagnon Jason Brokerss Two additional comedians to be announced

Africa Loyiso Gola Loyiso Madinga Tumi Morake Riaad Moosa

Australia Joel Creasey Nazeem Hussain

New Zealand Urzila Carlson Cal Wilson

Canada Adib Alkhalidey François Bellefeuille Ivan Decker Louis-José Houde Katherine Levac Dave Merheje Deanne Smith K. Trevor Wilson

Middle East Moayad Alnefaie Adi Khalefa Rawsan Hallak Ibraheem Alkhairallah

The series, which is currently untitled, will release all the specials at once sometime in 2019, so get ready for the 2019 Netflix Stand-up Avalanche now.