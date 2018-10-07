Netflix to Feature 47 Comedians in an International Stand-up Series Next Year

Netflix has big stand-up plans for 2019. The streaming network announced today that it will debut a “stand-up comedy event series” sometime next year, which will feature half-hour sets from 47 comedians from different parts of the world. The specials will tape at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal later this month as well as São Paolo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin, and Amsterdam, resulting in specials that are in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German, and English. Here’s the lineup of comedians who will tape their sets at JFL:

United States

Chris D’Elia

Neal Brennan

Nicole Byer

Nick Swardson


United Kingdom

Nish Kumar

Joel Dommett

Mae Martin

Ellie Taylor


France

Shirley Souagnon

Jason Brokerss

Two additional comedians to be announced


Africa

Loyiso Gola

Loyiso Madinga

Tumi Morake

Riaad Moosa


Australia

Joel Creasey

Nazeem Hussain


New Zealand

Urzila Carlson

Cal Wilson


Canada

Adib Alkhalidey

François Bellefeuille

Ivan Decker

Louis-José Houde

Katherine Levac

Dave Merheje

Deanne Smith

K. Trevor Wilson


Middle East

Moayad Alnefaie

Adi Khalefa

Rawsan Hallak

Ibraheem Alkhairallah

The series, which is currently untitled, will release all the specials at once sometime in 2019, so get ready for the 2019 Netflix Stand-up Avalanche now.

