New on Hulu: August 2018

Photo: Paramount Pictures

This Month’s Highlights

Available August 3

If you need to guilt someone into caring about the environment: Mother!

I’m still amazed that Mother! even exists. The polarizing Darren Aronofsky film is a work of startling excess and discomfort, one that does not believe in subtlety. The basics: Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple who have retreated to a home that becomes increasingly imposed upon throughout the movie’s run time. Warning: Things become profoundly unsettling, but Mother! is a horror film quite unlike any other. Available August 3.

Available August 24

For an alarming new documentary: Crime + Punishment

This Hulu original documentary tells the story of 12 whistle-blowers in the New York Police Department hoping to put a stop to one of the most harmful policies in policing — one that the department was supposed to have ended years ago. In 2010, the NYPD ended quotas for arrests and summonses, but five years later, a group of minority NYPD officers filed a lawsuit alleging that the department was still very much run on quotas. Crime + Punishment chronicles those officers’ efforts in a time when the relationship between police and the communities they protect is the tensest it’s been in years. Available August 24.

Available August 23

For something more soothing: Jiro Dreams of Sushi

In the six years since Jiro Dreams of Sushi premiered, streaming sites like Hulu have had their libraries expand with original content, much of which is devoted to the appreciation of — and obsession with — food. Ugly food, unfamiliar food, audacious food, aspirational food — hours upon hours of documentaries and shows devoted to all things culinary. Jiro Dreams of Sushi seems quaint and spare now, and maybe that’s why it’s worth revisiting. The story of a man driven by a singular obsession to achieve perfection in something the world has already deemed him a master of, Jiro is both relaxing and a little uncomfortable, living in the push and pull between watching a master at work and the discomfort that comes from watching what it’s like to live with said master. Available August 23.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available August 1

• American Gigolo (1980)

• American Ninja (1985)

• American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)

• Babe (1995)

• Be Cool (2005)

• The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2017)

• Black Hawk Down (2001)

• Black Mask (1996)

• Black Rain (1989)

• Bluefin (2018)

• Boomerang (1992)

• The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

• Bratz: The Movie (2007)

• Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

• Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

• Cheri (2009)

• Cold War (2012)

• CSNY/Deja Vu (2008)

• Curse of the Starving Class (1995)

• Double Whammy (2002)

• The Elephant Man (1980)

• Extract (2009)

• Fled (1996)

• G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

• Get Shorty (1995)

• Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

• Heartbreakers (2001)

• Hidalgo (2004)

• High Noon (1952)

• Hoosiers (1986)

• The Hunt for Red October (1990)

• The Hurricane (2000)

• The Hurt Locker (2008)

• I Went Down (1997)

• In & Out (1997)

• Jackie Brown (1997)

• Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

• Joe (2014)

• John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

• Kazaam (1996)

• Loser (2000)

• The Nasty Girl (1990)

• The Ninth Gate (2000)

• No Way Out (1987)

• Original Sin (2001)

• Out of Time (2003)

• Point Break (1991)

• Pretty Woman (1990)

• Private Parts (1997)

• The Rock (1996)

• Scary Movie 3 (2003)

• Shanghai Knights (2003)

• Shaun of the Dead (2004)

• Sheep and Wolves (2018)

• Species (1995)

• Species II (1998)

• Species III (2004)

• Stir of Echoes (1999)

• Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)

• The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)

• The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)

• Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)

• Teen Wolf (1985)

• Teen Wolf Too (1987)

• The Time Machine (2002)

• True Colors (1991)

• Urban Legend (1998)

• The Usual Suspects (1995)

• Young Guns (1998)

• Young Guns II (1990)

Available August 2

• All at Once (2016)

• The China Hustle (2018)

• Ismael’s Ghost (2018)

Available August 3

• Sharp Edges (1986)

Available August 7

• Dating My Mother (2017)

• Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)

• Wraith (2017)

Available August 8

• Blood Ties (2013)

Available August 9

• Baskin (2016)

• Desolation (2018)

• Terminal (2018)

Available August 10

• Borg Vs McEnroe (2018)

Available August 11

• The Cage Fighter (2013)

Available August 12

• Very Good Girls (2013)

Available August 15

• The Actors (2003)

• America’s Sweethearts (2001)

• Duplex (2003)

• The Monkey King 3 (2018)

Available August 16

• 11 Minutes (2016)

• Marrowbone (2018)

• Role Models (2008)

Available August 23

• Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Available August 24

• Crime & Punishment (Hulu Documentary)

Available August 26

• Gangs of New York (2002)

• Mother! (2017)

Available August 31

• The Terminator (1984)

For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on HBO, Amazon Prime, Showtime and Hulu, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.